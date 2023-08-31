49ers sign former Steelers and and Jaguars K Matthew Wright to the practice squad

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the team would look at potential kickers to sign in the event that rookie kicker Jake Moody, who is recovering from a strained quad, isn’t ready for Week 1.

General manager John Lynch was surprised at how many teams needed kickers. He also added that Moody’s recovery is going well, and he’s tracking well for Week 1.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers signed kicker Matthew Wright, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Central Florida, to the practice squad. Wright has kicked for the Steelers, Jaguars, and Chiefs. He’s 40 for 46, including 11 of 14 from 40-49 yards and 6 of 8 from 50+ yards. Equally important, Wright is 35 of 37 on point after tries.

So, the 49ers found a kicker with experience who is accurate with a strong leg. You can’t ask for much more than that at the end of August.

Wright fills out the 49ers practice squad.