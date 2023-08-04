 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former 49er Charles Omenihu suspended for six games

The 49ers elected to let Charles Omenihu walk in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs. Did they know?

By Jason Aponte
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former 49er defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended six games under the personal conduct rule, per Ian Rapoport.

Omenihu is eligible to play in all preseason games and practices. The infraction hasn’t been clearly stated, but Omenihu had an incident during his time as a 49er before the NFC Championship Game.

Obviously, Omenihu’s play made him a hot commodity in free agency, but perhaps not only was the price tag too costly, but the impending situation?

The question becomes, did the Chiefs realize this was a possibility?

Originally, Omehinu’s contract was a base salary of $1,080,000, a signing bonus of $7,500,000, and a workout bonus of $20,000 while carrying a cap hit of $4,490,000 and a dead cap value of $7,500,000.

The language in the contract will determine how the money breaks out for Omenihu, but one thing is certain, the Chiefs were counting on his presence and production.

Last season, Omenihu tallied 20 combined tackles, 13 assists, and four and a half sacks as a rotational defensive lineman for the 49ers. His four and a half sacks were a career-high.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...