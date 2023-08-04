Former 49er Charles Omenihu suspended for six games

Former 49er defensive end Charles Omenihu was suspended six games under the personal conduct rule, per Ian Rapoport.

NFL: Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs is suspended for his team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

He is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Omenihu is eligible to play in all preseason games and practices. The infraction hasn’t been clearly stated, but Omenihu had an incident during his time as a 49er before the NFC Championship Game.

49ers DE Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.



A statement from the team: "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information." https://t.co/T4XNhCjIxP — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 24, 2023

Obviously, Omenihu’s play made him a hot commodity in free agency, but perhaps not only was the price tag too costly, but the impending situation?

The question becomes, did the Chiefs realize this was a possibility?

Originally, Omehinu’s contract was a base salary of $1,080,000, a signing bonus of $7,500,000, and a workout bonus of $20,000 while carrying a cap hit of $4,490,000 and a dead cap value of $7,500,000.

The language in the contract will determine how the money breaks out for Omenihu, but one thing is certain, the Chiefs were counting on his presence and production.

Last season, Omenihu tallied 20 combined tackles, 13 assists, and four and a half sacks as a rotational defensive lineman for the 49ers. His four and a half sacks were a career-high.