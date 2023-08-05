Golden Nuggets: 5 days until we get to see the QBs against another team

“The 49ers offensive line had a good day in one-on-one pass-blocking drills. Trent Williams, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel and Spencer Burford each won their reps against the top defensive line. Colton McKivitz and Clelin Ferrell battled to a draw.”

“The highlight of the day was in the following period. Purdy launched a difficult, but well-placed pass for Brandon Aiyuk layered over underneath coverage, and Aiyuk, covered tightly by Lenoir, leapt up and snagged the ball, securing it to the ground.

Two plays later, Aiyuk was in the end zone, housing a crosser and beating Gipson Sr. in a foot race.

The period ended with the scariest moment of practice. Lenoir was glued to Deebo Samuel in the end zone, but Samuel managed to leap over Lenoir and come down with the ball for the second touchdown of the period. He stayed down after the play for at least a minute, in clear pain.

Relief came shortly after, though, as Samuel got up and returned to practice on Purdy’s next series.”

“Today was good,” Purdy said. “It was a good high day. A lot of good reps. Just the full speed, the pass rush, the linebackers going in different directions, going through reads — it’s been good for me to get my eyes on moving parts and go through progressions.”

“San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold, and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, the eighth of training camp. Here is everything they had to say.”

“There isn’t a more significant development for Lance than improving on his short and intermediate throws. His increased efficiency in the intermediate areas (10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) is a great sign for his growth in an offense that can feast in that part of the field. Now he has to see a similar jump on shorter throws, where he continues to struggle. If he can start hitting short throws with touch and accuracy it’s going to be really difficult for the club to justify keeping the former No. 3 overall pick off the field.”

“D’Shawn Jamison is looking like an excellent undrafted free agent addition. The cornerback has looked impressive on the practice field. The 49ers defensive coordinator was asked about the first-year player’s progress since joining the team.

“Very impressed. Very impressed,” Wilks responded. “And I think some of the receivers were talking about him the other day. He has definitely made strides from the spring and just came back and built on to his repertoire and just his toolbox. I think the one thing that he’s doing with his technique, he’s staying more square in his backpedal, which is allowing him to be able to see and visualize more of the field, route concepts, see the quarterback.”