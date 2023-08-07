Shanahan on Week 1 of the preseason: ‘We’re much more into the scrimmages than games’

The 49ers will finally face off against a different colored uniform this week as they face the Raiders on Sunday, August 13. But don’t expect a heavy dosage of the first-team offense or defense.

During an appearance on NFL Network, the 49ers head coach was asked how many starters will play: “Very little. We’re much more into the scrimmages than the games.”

You can control the environment of a scrimmage. Coaches can ensure that players stay off the ground and, above all, that the quarterbacks don’t get hit. If the coaching staff wants to see the team work during on third downs or in the red zone, they can script those out. None of that is true for a game setting, even if it’s in the preseason.

The Niners will practice against the Raiders at their facility in Henderson, Nevada this Thursday and Friday at roughly 8:40 a.m. PT. As someone who lives in the desert, temperatures will be close to if not over triple digits, even that early in the morning.

Shanahan has his eyes set on the 49ers real Week 1 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his downtime, Shanahan said he turns on Steelers tape and looks ahead to not just Pittsburgh, but the first four opponents of the season, so he can have their defensive schemes fresh in his mind.