 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dwight Clark Day: Open Practices end with Purdy dominating in the red zone

Purdy impressed, and other updates from practice via Twitter.

By Jason Aponte
/ new
San Francisco 49ers Training Camp Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 49ers concluded the open practice portion of training camp with Dwight Clark Day (8/7), but the typical “stadium practice” was shelved due to the field conditions following Taylor Swift’s concert run at Levi’s Stadium.

Today’s big news was centered around Brock Purdy’s play, particularly in the red zone, and the ramp-up for the first preseason game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Christian McCaffrey has returned to practicing and isn’t disappointing in his first full training camp as a 49er:

Purdy continued to take every first-team rep as the QB1, as expected:

Cam Inman and Matt Maiocco recapped today’s play:

Now the focus becomes the joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and our old friend Jimmy Garoppolo:

Sounds like the plan is to give Purdy the night off on Sunday, but the joint practices will be where he’s evaluated.

Shanahan also spoke about Nick Bosa’s contract situation:

Shanahan sounds confident, and that’s probably the best way to view the situation.

With training camp completed, the focus is on one more step until football that counts.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...