Dwight Clark Day: Open Practices end with Purdy dominating in the red zone

The 49ers concluded the open practice portion of training camp with Dwight Clark Day (8/7), but the typical “stadium practice” was shelved due to the field conditions following Taylor Swift’s concert run at Levi’s Stadium.

Today’s big news was centered around Brock Purdy’s play, particularly in the red zone, and the ramp-up for the first preseason game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Christian McCaffrey has returned to practicing and isn’t disappointing in his first full training camp as a 49er:

One of the sickest plays of 1v1 was Christian McCaffrey making a one-handed catch in the back of the endzone



He’s been unguardable all training camp — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 7, 2023

Purdy continued to take every first-team rep as the QB1, as expected:

First QB rotation of team:



- Purdy

- Darnold

- Allen — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 7, 2023

Cam Inman and Matt Maiocco recapped today’s play:

#49ers practice recap:

2-hours

87 degrees (hottest of camp)

Purdy 9/18 1 INT, gets all 1st team reps #BigClockBrock

Darnold 5/8, Lance 3/7 INT rotating QB2

Interceptions by Tashaun Gipson, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

TD catches in red zone: Jennings, RayRay — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 7, 2023

49ers QB update

Practice 10



Brock Purdy

11-on-11 reps (all w/ the 1st team): 37

Passing: 9 of 18, 1 INT



Trey Lance

11-on-11 reps: 16

Passing: 3 of 7, 1 INT



Sam Darnold

11-on-11 reps: 16

Passing: 5 of 8



Brandon Allen

11-on-11 reps: 6

Passing: 2 of 3 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 7, 2023

Now the focus becomes the joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and our old friend Jimmy Garoppolo:

“I doubt Brock plays.”



Kyle Shanahan on preseason game 1 in Las Vegas coming up on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FEvR3qmvZ5 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 7, 2023

Sounds like the plan is to give Purdy the night off on Sunday, but the joint practices will be where he’s evaluated.

Shanahan also spoke about Nick Bosa’s contract situation:

Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t asked John Lynch for updates on Nick Bosa’s extension negotiations and says he’s not worried about a deal getting done:



“I know they’re going to get it right on both sides.” pic.twitter.com/oxFMvYdY5t — KNBR (@KNBR) August 7, 2023

Shanahan sounds confident, and that’s probably the best way to view the situation.

With training camp completed, the focus is on one more step until football that counts.