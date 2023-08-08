49ers sign RB Jeremy McNichols; waive RB Ronald Awatt

The 49ers announced that they’ve signed running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal. To make room on the roster, the team waived running back Ronald Awatt.

McNichols was one of the four running backs the team worked out on Monday, so he must’ve had the most impressive workout or at least given the Niners what they were looking for during August

McNichols was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. This isn’t his first rodeo with Kyle Shanahan and the Niners. He’s also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans over the course of his five years. He was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad in 2022.

Appearing in 34 games, McNichols has 90 carries for an average of four yards with one touchdown. Through the air, McNichols has 40 receptions for 295 yards and a score.