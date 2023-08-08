49ers release first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 season

The 49ers PR team released their first unofficial roster and depth chart ahead of their preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Remember, it’s the communications, not the coaching staff that put this together. That won’t stop us from making assumptions and overreacting, though:

Brock Purdy listed as QB1 isn’t a surprise. Neither is the backup quarterbacks Trey Lance nor Sam Darnold having the “or” designation. Both players have split reps evenly throughout camp.

If Darnold received reps with the second team, then Lance would skip a turn and receive reps with the 2s the next go around. Then, Sam will sit out and Trey will receive the next set of reps.

The bigger “or” comes at the kicker position, as the 49ers insist that Jake Moody is battling Zane Gonzalez for the lone kicker spot. At least they’ve been consistent.

The rest of the depth chart is self-explanatory, and mostly accurate. There are a few things that I’d change based on the rotations at practice. For example, Ambry Thomas has rarely run with the second team at cornerback. The tight ends have so many reps that I’m not sure who you’d list as TE2.