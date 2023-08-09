Thank you for the memories, Niners Nation

Saying goodbye is not the hard part. It’s what we leave behind that is the toughest.

It is with a wide range of emotions that I must start this by sharing with you that this will be my final piece of work for Niners Nation. The past two years I’ve spent here have brought me some of my happiest memories, but the time has come to start writing a new chapter in my life.

I am ecstatic to announce that starting on August 21, I am joining the NBC Sports Bay Area team in a Digital Editor role, covering all the Bay Area sports teams, including our beloved 49ers.

There are so many things I want to say, and I will try my best to do so, but first and foremost, I would like to say this.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart to all the readers here at Niners Nation for being the backbone of the platform that allowed me to live out a lifelong dream and cover the San Francisco 49ers.

It gave me a feeling of bliss that I had never experienced anywhere else in this world. I was working with a smile every day, knowing that I loved every second of what I was doing. And when I say I loved every second of it, damn, I mean that with every fiber of my being.

As I sit here reflecting on the last couple of years with Niners Nation, I can’t help but smile thinking about all the places this role took me.

Whether it was training camp, games on the road, the scouting combine, or the NFL draft, I am overcome with joy thinking about the things I was able to experience and the lifelong friends I made along the way.

I look back on the countless late nights I spent by my dimly lit desk in my tiny apartment. Poring over numbers, cutting up film clips, and bending over backward to ensure that whatever I was publishing would be the best version it possibly could be.

I look back and chuckle thinking about how much I’ve grown from that first article I published on this platform back in July 2021. It did not take me long to realize that this was a unique community of readers who demanded a high level of quality content and were not shy about letting you know if it was not up to their standard.

The consistent feedback told me that even if my work wasn’t perfect or if there was a difference in opinion, the readers here still cared enough to digest it and share their thoughts with me, which was the ultimate compliment in my eyes, especially as a newer member of the team.

That standard of excellence you set made me work harder to be the best version of myself that I could be. And for that, I am eternally grateful.

I want you all to know how much effort I put into my work here, hoping that it would be something that you would enjoy. Nothing warmed my heart more than seeing your responses to a piece of work I sunk significant time into and then having the ability to discuss it with you in the comments.

That interaction with the readers here will be what I miss the most as I take this next step in my journey. I can’t tell you how many times I would scroll through the comment section here and have it put a smile on my face as wide as the holes that Trent Williams opens up for his running backs.

I’ll miss the witty banter, incredible one-liners, hard-hitting analysis, and general camaraderie, even in disagreement. But the most important thing was that everyone cared. They cared about the 49ers and, more importantly, cared about one another. They also made me feel welcomed, something I will always cherish when I look back fondly at the time I spent here.

Whether it was picking each other up after the gut-wrenching loss in Philly or basking in the euphoria after the thriller in Green Bay. One thing you could always count on was the community at Niners Nation would be there to live through it together.

I know many of you were regulars on this site well before my time here and will continue to be long after my departure. I hope that I made your experience as enjoyable as you made mine during the time that I could be a part of this.

Furthermore, I greatly valued the feedback from the readers here and always did my best to read the comments under my work in search of ways that I could improve. While I am incredibly thankful for that, I am beyond grateful for the kind words and appreciation that so many of you took the time to leave under my articles.

Those words really did mean the world to me, and your graciousness will always have a special place in my heart.

This role at Niners Nation was the first time I felt like I belonged in sports media. For those of you who don’t know, it has always been my dream since I was a little kid to cover sports in some capacity, and thanks to you, I was granted the opportunity to do so.

I also extend my deepest gratitude to Kyle Posey, who took a chance on me two years ago and was responsible for me having the opportunity to build a relationship with this incredible community that I cherish so much.

It’s funny. There are so many things I had planned to say to express my gratitude to you all, but as I sit here and type this, I keep coming back to a quote by Dr. Seuss that has stuck with me:

“You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

As I prepare to say my farewell, I want you to know that I do know the value of these moments turned into memories that we shared together during my time at Niners Nation.

And the truth is that value cannot be adequately measured because, to me, they are priceless.

While I will no longer be employed by SB Nation, I will do my best to keep in contact and find my way into the comment sections. That way I can see those familiar faces that I will miss more than words can describe.

So as I sign off one last time, allow me to say thank you once more. Thank you for giving this kid who grew up spending his Sundays at Candlestick the chance to do what he loves the most in this world.