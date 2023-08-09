Which rookie are you looking forward to seeing the most this preseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

Our old friend Jimmy Garoppolo is back for at least a weekend as the 49ers will hold two joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason matchup on Sunday. While the 49ers and Raiders will likely not play their starters much, the focus turns to players fighting to make the 53-man roster and rookies looking to get their feet wet.

The question is: Which rookie are you most excited to watch this preseason?

The 49ers selected nine rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State, Jake Moody, K, Michigan, Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama, Darrell Luter, Jr., CB, South Alabama, Robert Beal, Jr., Georgia, Dee Winters, LB, TCU, Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma, Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan, and Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue.

Willis, Winters, Graham, and Moody have all received praise during training camp. Brown intercepted his first pass in training camp on the final day of practices and is the highest selection in this draft class.

Luter Jr is still on the Active/PUP list, Latu has struggled with drops during his first training camp, and Bell is likely fighting for the sixth wide receiver spot or possibly being placed on the practice squad.

There are also the UDFAs that have a chance to make an impact during the preseason.

While the preseason is a time for veteran players to ramp up and, at times ease in, the rookies and players fighting for a roster spot make preseason football must-see TV.

Will “Tig” finally earn his stripes with the team? What is the TE situation behind George Kittle? Can Beal impress enough to break into the defensive line rotation? Is “Money Moody” the real deal? Will Winters and Graham put pressure on the other linebackers vying for that third linebacker spot?

The joint practices will be where they are evaluated this week, but game action is always the best barometer for players.

Which rookie are you most excited to watch Sunday and the rest of the preseason?