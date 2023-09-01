Forty-three percent of 49ers fans believe the team will regret trading Lance

The numbers are in and San Francisco 49ers fans have spoken. The dust has settled on the trade to Dallas as Lance held an introductory press conference and donned Dallas blue.

Fifty-seven percent of 49ers fans aren’t worried about regretting the Lance trade, while 43 percent believe the team will regret the move.

Securing a fourth-round pick for Lance was the best the team could get. Lance was frustrated with the news of being demoted to QB3 behind Sam Darnold. The 49ers felt the best course of action was to give Lance a chance somewhere else. Is it fair? Life rarely is. This is the NFL. It’s always about business.

On the flip side, and it may not happen in Dallas, if someone can tap into the potential of Lance and turn his career around, it would be an impressive feat. There are some examples of that happening with quarterbacks revitalizing their careers. It’s not common, but not impossible.

Given Lance’s age, there is a fair chance he can figure things out by the age of 25, which is still incredibly young for a quarterback. It’s possible the 49ers were the worst possible destination for Lance, given their win-now timeline and the amount of development required for Lance.

Another team that can take their time and allow Lance to take his bumps and bruises may be the team that realizes Lance’s NFL potential. It’s the chance the 49ers took, and hindsight is always 20/20, but there may be a team out there that can develop Lance for mere peanuts.

Forty-three percent of 49ers fans are worried about that scenario.