49ers vs. Steelers: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Welcome to gameday! Football is back and the San Francisco 49ers will be kicking things off in the morning as they go across the country to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be a morning game with Joe Davis doing the play by play. Daryl Johnston will do commentary.

The 49ers will start their season in the same state it ended last season: in Pennsylvania. The 49ers are loaded at just about every position except for quarterback. Brock Purdy is beginning his second season after a rookie campaign. Regardless on if he is hte one, the 49ers are set as one of the best rosters in football.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their own second-year starter in Kenny Pickett. Pickett finished 2022 with a 63 percent completions, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on 13 games played. With both teams having quarterbacks they hope can return them to the promised land, it’s going to depend on their defense.

The Steelers defense is one of the better defenses in the league with T.J. Watt leading the charge, but the 49ers have a chance to be one of the best defenses in history with their loaded defensive line. Nick Bosa has signed an extension but has been out of all of 49ers’ training camp. Bosa was activated on Saturday. Can he slot right in? And who will be the star opposite him?

The 49ers defense has a chance to be historical this year and it will be a matter of how the younger players have developed going into their subsequent years, and Steve Wilks’ adjustments in his first year as 49ers defensive coordinator. Wilks fills the role left by DeMeco Ryans, who went to the Houston Texans.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Kickoff: 10:00 AM PST, 1:00 PM EST

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh PA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Broadcast Map (Via 506sports):

SB Nation Affiliate: Behind the Steel Curtain

Odds: 49ers -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 41.5

