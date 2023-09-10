George Kittle and Charvarius Ward are ACTIVE

The weather in Pittsburgh is a little different from what we saw last year in Chicago, where it felt like a monsoon. The forecast calls for rain roughly an hour into kickoff, but that’s only a possibility. There isn’t very much wind, either.

The 49ers will have a couple of key starters active, thankfully. Tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward are both active for today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kittle had been battling an adductor injury after suffering a setback, while Ward popped up on the injury report Thursday with a heel injury.

Here’s a look at the inactives. Rookie wide receiver Ronnie Bell is active. As is safety Talanoa Hufanga

Inactives:

QB Brandon Allen

G Nick Zakelj

DT Kalia Davis

LB Dee Winters

LB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis

RB Ty Davis-Price

After all of the preseason hype surrounding TDP, the team is rolling with Jordan Mason, likely due to his special teams capabilities.