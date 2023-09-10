49ers vs. Steelers first quarter thread: Brock Purdy takes his talents on the road

How is everyone’s confidence heading into today’s game? We have the team fresh off an NFC Championship game against a team that failed to make the playoffs. San Francisco is on the road, and we’ll see how Brock Purdy and the offense look in a difficult environment.

Can the 49ers defense force Kenny Pickett into mistakes? Will their run defense issues from the preseason carry over? That’s unlikely, as the first-team defensive line is fully intact. Speaking of, how much will we of Nick Bosa? I’d guess around 60 percent of the snaps.

George Pickens worries me. Hopefully, Charvarius Ward shadows him. But as much as a potential Pickens matchup is concerning, Talanoa Hufanga is the type of player to make a splash play and turn the game around.

Offensively, blocking T.J. Watt will be the focal point. Let the YAC bros go to work, and Christian McCaffrey win 1-on-1 against the linebackers.