49ers vs. Steelers second quarter thread: So far, so good. Purdy good, even.

The 49ers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season as the defense forced a 3-and-out after Drake Jackson sacked Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

The offense, after Christian McCaffrey failed to leap over the pile on 3rd & 1, converted a fourth down after Brock Purdy found George Kittle for a gain of 11 yards. Then, on first and goal from the 8-yard line, Purdy found Brandon Aiyuk, who embarrassed Patrick Peterson:

After a delay of game, Jake Moody made his first extra point attempt of his career from 38 yards out.

The defense picked up where they left off, thanks to a Charvarius Ward interception after a terrible decision by Pickett. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t capitalize and had to settle for a field goal.

The drive stalled after Spencer Burford was flagged for a holding. Penalties seemed like it would be the only thing to slow this offense down. Burford was flagged for another penalty after Aiyuk and McCaffrey picked up first downs to put the offense behind the chains.