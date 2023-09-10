49ers open up as touchdown favorites over the Rams for Week 2

The 49ers handled business in Pittsburgh in Week 1 with a decisive 30-7 victory over the Steelers. Now, they travel back to the West Coast to take on a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford and company put on a show in Seattle on Sunday. Stafford threw for 334 yards, and Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua both had over 100 yards receiving. Sean McVay’s team looked night day than the one we saw a season ago.

It’s worth noting that Seattle’s defense played without Jamal Adams and Devon Witherspoon in the secondary, which led to Stafford having a big day. But it was the Rams defense that shined, limiting the Seahawks to one touchdown, including zero points in the second half. Geno Smith only threw for 112 yards, and Seattle went 2-for-9 on third down.

Bookmakers are expecting the Rams to come back down to earth as they step up in class competitively in Week 2, even if they return home. Los Angeles is a 7-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 42.5. So, the expected score is projected to be around 24-17, Niners.