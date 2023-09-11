Brock Purdy becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to do this after Sunday’s win

Life is good for Brock Purdy and the 49ers. San Francisco made quick work of the Steelers on Sunday en route to a 30-7 victory.

For those concerned about any signs of rust or how Kyle Shanahan’s history of slow starts would carry over into 2023, you had a rocking chair victory in a game that was over midway through the second quarter.

Purdy looked like the same quarterback that we saw in 2022. You could argue he was more impressive given the opponent. After the game, Patrick Peterson — who did his fair share of talking leading up to Week 1 — said that he had a chance to have two interceptions, but failed to capitalize.

Patrick Peterson responding to his ‘tells’ comment following the Steelers 30-7 loss. pic.twitter.com/XT9Nh8yp56 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 10, 2023

Almost doesn’t count in football. You either make the play or you don’t. The 49ers made theirs. Pittsburgh failed to make theirs.

One of those playmakers for the Niners was their quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Purdy took care of the football, completed 66 percent of his passes, and threw two touchdowns. The final part of that is important, as Purdy became the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six regular season starts while throwing at least two touchdowns in each game.

That’s proof that Purdy isn’t being carried by the offense. In fact, he’s more than holding his own.