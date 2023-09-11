Twitter reacts to the 49ers blowout win in Pittsburgh

The 49ers dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday 30-7. The defense was stellar, the offense looked like the offense fans saw down the stretch, and even the special teams were perfect.

As usual, Twitter didn’t fail to disappoint during and after the game. Let’s take a look at some of the better reactions:

First, Patrick Peterson decided to speak on a podcast and say the 49ers had “tells,” and he guaranteed an interception.

Well, that didn’t happen, and Purdy connected with Aiyuk to start the scoring at Peterson’s expense.

Patrick Peterson: The 49ers have tells



Brandon Aiyuk: pic.twitter.com/qtZBnZrzPL — KNBR (@KNBR) September 10, 2023

The second touchdown for Aiyuk from Purdy is even sweeter:

This Brock Purdy back shoulder ball to Brandon Aiyuk is a DIME and he beats Patrick Peterson AGAIN #49ers pic.twitter.com/EJTk4gF7ka — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) September 10, 2023

Patrick Peterson tryna defend Brandon Aiyuk today pic.twitter.com/kGYbky8znt — phil (@phrrp) September 10, 2023

Drake Jackson finished with the hat trick in the season opener as the 49ers defensive line was constantly pressuring Kenny Pickett.

3 sacks for 49ers Drake Jackson ‍ pic.twitter.com/quGnHPGKnx — (@TheSFNiners) September 10, 2023

Let’s not leave Christian McCaffrey out of the party, either. After the Steelers mustered up a touchdown drive at the end of the first half. The 49ers came right out of the gate, and McCaffrey was gone for six.

Christian McCaffrey just went 65 yards to the house to start the second half. #49ers are rolling in Pittsburgh.pic.twitter.com/XR8ZUt8nBw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

Aiyuk was the lead blocker and just added to his stellar day in Pittsburgh.

give Brandon Aiyuk $125 million for this block alone pic.twitter.com/J6e5Nn83ew — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 10, 2023

Purdy was as good as it gets returning from his UCL injury. He made a bit of history on Sunday as the first QB to win his first six starts and throw two touchdowns in each game.

Brock Purdy is the first QB in NFL history to win each of his first six starts and throw at least two touchdowns in each start pic.twitter.com/9hUXOQbHJg — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) September 10, 2023

Purdy wasn’t shy in his post-game press conference to throw a tiny bit of shade Peterson’s way also.

We stan a petty king. pic.twitter.com/a13jKsczSK — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) September 10, 2023

Overall, the 49ers were dominant on the road. Week 1 is usually the weirdest, but for a slate filled with strange outcomes, this felt like the team we’ve grown accustomed to with Purdy as the starter.