Twitter reacts to the 49ers blowout win in Pittsburgh

Jokes were made at the expense of you know who

By Jason Aponte
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The 49ers dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday 30-7. The defense was stellar, the offense looked like the offense fans saw down the stretch, and even the special teams were perfect.

As usual, Twitter didn’t fail to disappoint during and after the game. Let’s take a look at some of the better reactions:

First, Patrick Peterson decided to speak on a podcast and say the 49ers had “tells,” and he guaranteed an interception.

Well, that didn’t happen, and Purdy connected with Aiyuk to start the scoring at Peterson’s expense.

The second touchdown for Aiyuk from Purdy is even sweeter:

Drake Jackson finished with the hat trick in the season opener as the 49ers defensive line was constantly pressuring Kenny Pickett.

Let’s not leave Christian McCaffrey out of the party, either. After the Steelers mustered up a touchdown drive at the end of the first half. The 49ers came right out of the gate, and McCaffrey was gone for six.

Aiyuk was the lead blocker and just added to his stellar day in Pittsburgh.

Purdy was as good as it gets returning from his UCL injury. He made a bit of history on Sunday as the first QB to win his first six starts and throw two touchdowns in each game.

Purdy wasn’t shy in his post-game press conference to throw a tiny bit of shade Peterson’s way also.

Overall, the 49ers were dominant on the road. Week 1 is usually the weirdest, but for a slate filled with strange outcomes, this felt like the team we’ve grown accustomed to with Purdy as the starter.

