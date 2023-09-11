Jets vs. Bills MNF thread: Aaron Rodgers debuts in the Big Apple

The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen take on the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers in a battle between two teams expected to battle for the top seed in the AFC.

Buffalo has a shiny new toy at tight end in Dalton Kincaid. He should be an early contributor as the Jets struggled mightily a year ago at covering tight ends. But New York has two of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, so Stefon Diggs will have his hands full.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills won’t have Von Miller. He changed their defense a year ago. That’s a big blow, even though Buffalo added Leonard Floyd. The Jets have questions along the offensive line, but that’s where those questions stop.

Rodgers sees a significant upgrade in weapons this year, even though Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb join him from Green Bay. Garrett Wilson and Dalvin Cook will give the Bills headaches defensively.

The weather should make this a lower scoring game, but I think the Jets come away victorious.

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites with the total on this game set at 44.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.