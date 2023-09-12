NFC West recap: 49ers cruise; Rams surprise Seahawks; Cardinals...Cardinal

Week 1 has concluded and the NFC West has already had a few losses handed in the right places. It’s far too soon to worry about anything, but it’s also important to know what’s happened in the division each week.

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business and handed what may have been the most impressive win of Week 1 (sorry, Cowboys fans, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a better defense than the New York Giants). The win puts the 49ers at 1-0.

Unfortunately, there was some division play as well with the Lost Angeles Rams kicking their season off with the Seattle Seahawks. With the win, it gives the Rams a half-game lead over the 49ers. Obviously, it’s Week 1 so that half-game lead shouldn’t hold up.

Los Angeles Rams (1-0)/Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

Sometimes you can be pleased with a game even if you wished there was no winner. The Rams went into Seattle and after a strange first half down to the Seahawks, the Rams came back in the 3rd quarter and didn’t look back.

Once they made it 14-13, the Rams proceeded to shove the ball down the Seahawks’ throats and send them to an 0-1 record with a 30-13 final score. A Rams team people thought would be a few notches below and a Seahawks team that some believe will win the West.

It’s about the best outcome you can ask for. This also happened with wide receiver Cooper Kupp placed on IR due to hamstring issues. The Rams will be hosting the 49ers for Week 2 so a Kupp-less squad could be ripe for yet another moment of Kyle Shanahan reminding the Rams of what happens when they tango with him.

Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

For the briefest of moments, people thought the Cardinals were not as tank-dependent as once thought. Then the 4th quarter arrived in their game against the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals remembered they were the Arizona Cardinals. A turnover set up a Sam Howell touchdown and the Commanders sealed things as the quarter went on. The final score was 20-16.

The loss puts the Cardinals with a goose egg in the win/loss column. And that’s all there is to say. Good job! Good effort!

Into Week 2

The 49ers will be heading to Southern California to take on the Rams. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on IR before the season began so the 49ers won’t have to contend with his efforts. The Rams were still able to beat the Seahawks in Seattle, so that should say something. Whether that says more about the Rams or the Seahawks is up to you.

The Cardinals will be hosting the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off a 40-0 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and looking to bounce back. The Cardinals are...well, they are the Cardinals. We might get some answers on what both teams are on Sunday.

The Seahawks will be traveling to Detroit to take on the Detroit Lions. Detroit just had a helluva win in the first game of the season, beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. In Kansas City.

There was plenty to clean up on both sides, but it was still a strong performance from Jared Goff and indicative that the Lions may be starting to get it together. The Seahawks will be trying to get a win on the board, but maybe the Lions can do 49ers fans a favor and give the Seahawks the treasured 0-2 start.

1st: Los Angeles Rams; Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

2nd: San Francisco 49ers; Next: at Los Angeles Rams

3rd/4th (tie): Seattle Seahawks; Next: at Detroit Lions

3rd/4th (tie)Arizona Cardinals; Next: vs. New York Giants