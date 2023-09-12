49ers work out QB Ian Book

It’s not uncommon for teams to work out players after a game. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had no new injuries to report Monday, as the only player in question, Ambry Thomas, cleared his concussion protocol.

But according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, San Francisco is working out quarterback Ian Book on Tuesday. Book was drafted in the fourth round by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft. After being waived in August 2022, he was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who waived Book last month.

The Niners have Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen. Perhaps the team is unsatisfied with what they’ve seen from Allen, Allen is on a one-year contract with $200,000 in guarantees, so the Niners would eat that dead money, but save $892,500 if Allen was released.

Some will speculate or joke that Darnold is being traded to the Jets, who lost Aaron Rodgers for the season on Monday Night Football. While there’s an outside chance of that happening, you’d think Robert Saleh would exhaust all of his options before bringing back a quarterback who the Jets seemingly couldn’t wait to get rid of.