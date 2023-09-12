Cowboys star Micah Parsons calls 49ers Brock Purdy a top-15 QB in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys saw what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could do last season in the NFC Divisional Round when the Niners ended the Cowboys' season in a 19-12. Dallas’ star edge rusher Micah Parsons clearly remembers what Purdy was able to do well. During a Twitch stream on Monday, Parsons made clear to his viewers that he sees Purdy as one of the more underrated signal callers in the NFL.

“I just don’t think we should sleep on Brock Purdy no more,” Parsons said. Yes, he was a seventh-round pick. Yes, he came in late in the season and won six straight games, took ‘em to the NFC Championship before his injury, but Purdy, you will not be slept on no more, brother. I think people are coming for you the same way they come for Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes. Yes, you are surrounded by a great team, but you are playing your butt off, and you got one helluva story brother.”

Purdy has obviously been a lightning rod for discourse since he took over last season. His emergence and eventual usurping of Trey Lance on the depth chart only added more fuel to the fire. However, it’s hard to argue with the results. Last year’s NFC Championship game remains the only game Purdy has started that the 49ers loss. He has completed 67.8% of his regular-season attempts since becoming the Niners’ top signal caller, racking up 1,528 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.

“I think Purdy’s a top-15 quarterback,” Parsons continued. “There’s things that we still want to see from Purdy, not when Purdy’s winning but when Purdy’s down. You know, I think the adversity aspect of the football game is huge. Learning how to play from behind. Learning situational football. It’s not something I’m saying he can’t do. It’s just something we haven’t seen yet.”

Perhaps Parsons is simply trying to avoid getting dunked on like Patrick Peterson after the Steelers cornerback guaranteed he would record an interception before getting torched by Purdy and 49ers receivers. However, the former Penn State star generally has a candid demeanor on his streams and does seem to prioritize sharing honest insights, particularly when talking about the NFL.