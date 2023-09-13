49ers Reacts Survey Week 2: Are you confident in the team's direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CLP1U6/">Please take our survey</a>

49ers fans spent an entire off-season worrying whether Brock Purdy would resemble the quarterback who directed the offense to heights not seen since Steve Young was under center. Nick Bosa’s holdout went through training camp and into the week before the regular season opener. There were endless debates surrounding the team’s plan at QB2.

Oh, and the team was expected to compete for an NFC Championship and Super Bowl in 2023.

For one week, Purdy looked like a quarterback who has led this team for several years with his command of the offense, huddle, and poise in the pocket. Bosa and the defensive line created havoc for Kenny Pickett as the secondary created turnovers and blanketed Pittsburgh’s receivers. Sam Darnold even took two kneel-down snaps as the 49ers ran out the clock against the Steelers.

After grandly defeating the Steelers on the road, most, if not all, NFL power rankings have the 49ers at number one. Only the Dallas Cowboys were as dominant in victory in week one as they pitched a shutout in MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense in his previous seasons stumbled out of the gates, aside from the 2021 opener against the Lions. Purdy and the offense looked sharp and executed without many preseason reps together. To top off the excellent performance, the 49ers left Pittsburgh with no injuries.

Simply put, when the 49ers play that type of game and can sustain the health of their starters, there aren’t many teams that can defeat them.

Sure, it’s only one week. But it’s hard not to be impressed with that performance on the road against a typically hard-nosed football team in the Steelers.

This week sees the 49ers headed to SoFi Stadium to face the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, who knocked off the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 1.

The 49ers can add a division win and continue Purdy’s streak of wins in the regular season on Sunday.

Are you confident in the direction of the 49ers?