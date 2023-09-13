49ers work out 3 wide receivers; including a former Seahawk

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers worked out quarterback Ian Book on Tuesday. According to Aaron Wilson, the Niners also worked out three wide receivers.

Dan Chisena

Marcus Kemp

Freddie Swain

San Francisco has made it a habit to get players in the building on their day off. Danny Gray remains on the injured reserve. By working out multiple receivers, the team now has an idea of who they’d prefer in case Gray isn’t healthy enough to return when he’s eligible, which is Week 5.

Chisena is a 26-year-old receiver who played his college ball at Penn State. He was released by the Steelers prior to the regular season. Chisena spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a key special teamer. After the 49ers lackluster kickoff coverage in Week 1, that’d answer their interest in a player like Chisena.

Kemp was released by Washington before the regular season. He appeared in 57 games with the Kansas City Chiefs since the 2017 season. Much like Chisena, most of Kemp’s playing time has come on special teams.

Swain was a sixth round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles before the final preseason game, but did not make the final 53-man roster. Swain was released by Seattle after the 2022 training camp, and briefly was with Denver and Miami, before being waived this summer with an injury settlement due to a pulled hamstring.