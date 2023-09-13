Week 2 Power Rankings Round Up: The 49ers are #1 in your hearts and #1 in the league

Every football media outlet knows Power Rankings are an easy way to summarize a weekend’s biggest storylines for each team. It also provides a pulse for how teams stack up across the league. After a dominant performance against the Steelers, stock is moving up for the 49ers.

ESPN (Power Panel of 80 writers, editors, and TV Personalities)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 4)

“The Niners had the best defense in the league last season without getting much pressure from the interior, but Hargrave and a healthy Arik Armstead look intent on changing that in a significant way.” — Nick Wagoner

NFL.COM (Eric Edholm)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 4)

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 5)

“It’s simple: If Brock Purdy plays all season like he did on Sunday, the 49ers might be the best team in football.”

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 5)

The Athletic (Josh Kendall)

49ers Rank: #2 (prev: 10)

Bleacher Report (BR NFL staff)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 5)

Pro Football Talk (NBC Sports) (Mike Florio)

49ers Rank: #1 (prev: 2)

Fox Sports (David Helman)

49ers Rank: #1

Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr)

49ers Rank: #1

“The 49ers simply have too many ways to win, and with a confident ball distributor running the helm, they are as close to unstoppable as any team we have in the NFL.”

USA Today (K.D. Drummond)

49ers Rank: #1

What a week to be a Niners fan. Although there probably isn’t much correlation to week 1 power rankings and end of season results, it’s great that the media is giving this team its well-due recognition. Nine out of ten outlets listed San Francisco number one, with only The Athletic putting the Cowboys above them after their dismantling of the Giants. Still, the 49ers took a big leap up to the second spot after debuting at number 10 after preseason. Let’s hope the team can remain at the top of these rankings for another 17 weeks.