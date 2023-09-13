Dre Greenlaw misses practice with a groin injury

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media before Wednesday’s practice. The injury list consists of one player, as linebacker Dre Greenlaw will sit out with a groin injury. According to Shanahan, the team is trying to protect Dre from “wear and tear.”

Greenlaw would be a significant loss to the 49ers defense if he has to miss any time. He’s a tone-setter and there’s no substitute for his violent play. If Dre can’t go, then Oren Burks would be the next man up.

If you’re wondering about the two rookie linebackers, Jalen Graham and Dee Winters, those two were healthy scratches in Pittsburgh last week. I’m not sure that you want two rookies playing in extensive action for the first time against a Sean McVay offense.

Speaking of Los Angeles, here’s what Shanahan had to say:

“Lot of new guys out there. You try to figure out new players. ... You definitely know 99 (Aaron Donald) and the QB (Matthew Stafford), and you know the schemes and nothing different.”

Shanahan was also adamant that leaving his starters on Sunday during the blowout was influenced by the Detroit Lions' Week 1 comeback against the Niners in 2021. It’s evident that Shanahan is still bothered by that game, even though the 49ers still won: “I still can’t believe that happened.”