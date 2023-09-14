Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football thread: It’s Primetime Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have not won a Thursday Night Football game on the road in my lifetime. Minnesota is currently on a 6-game road losing streak on Thursday night.

Kirk Cousins trends aren’t any better under the lights. He’s thrown at least one interception in eight of his last nine primetime appearances. In 29 total primetime games, Cousins has thrown 27 interceptions. Overall, Cousins has a 4-14-1 record in primetime during his career.

The Vikings lost to Baker Mayfield at home last week. Cousins threw for 344 yards, with Justin Jefferson having nine receptions and 150 yards. Minnesota went 1-for-3 in the red zone, and had three turnovers.

The Eagles raced out to a 16-0 lead against the New England Patriots, but our old friend, Kendrick Bourne, caught two touchdowns and made that game a lot closer than it should have been.

Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception that was the difference, but the Patriots threw the ball up and down the field against the Eagles on a rainy day in New England.

Because of both offense’s success last week, I think this game goes over the total.

The Eagles are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 49.5.