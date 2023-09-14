NN Week 2 Prediction Contest: 49ers look to keep rolling against Rams

After the San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Niners head to Southern California for their first NFC West matchup of the season. The Niners will take on the Rams, who looked far more formidable than they did last season in a Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marc’s picks record last year:

Regular season: 154-116-2

Postseason: 12-1

This season:

Week 1: 7-9

Here are Marc’s picks for this upcoming slate of games:

Eagles over Vikings: The Eagles are just too well-rounded to pick against at home when they are facing such a flawed Vikings team.

Lions over Seahawks: Two of my favorite sleeper picks from last year had wildly different Week 1 showings. Seattle looked like a team that had regressed against the Rams, while Detroit upset Kansas City. I might regret overreacting, given the Seahawks are big underdogs, but I’m picking based on what we’ve seen so far.

Titans over Chargers: The Chargers are more talented, but the Titans have consistently been able to win games against more talented teams under Mike Vrabel. The inverse has been true under Brandon Staley.

Kansas City over Jaguars: The Jaguars at home will be a formidable challenge for Kansas City, but I don’t think Mahomes is going to let his team lose two games in a row to start the season.

Packers over Falcons: I’m taking the underdog in a matchup between two bad teams with young, inexperienced quarterbacks.

Ravens over Bengals: The Bengals are at home and will want to prove their Week 1 blowout loss to the Browns wasn’t a sign of things to come. The Ravens were also hit with an onslaught of injuries. But the Ravens' odds are too favorable for me to pass up. If you read my picks last year, this pick probably isn’t a big surprise since you know I’ve always been high on Lamar Jackson.

Bears over Bucs: Justin Fields is running out of time to show something in Chicago, but I’m willing to ride with him a little bit longer, especially against Baker Mayfield.

Bills over Raiders: At -410, I really don’t like the Bills odds. Josh Allen has been a turnover machine for awhile now, and there are legitimate concerns that he has regressed. I just don’t have enough trust that the Raiders are a competent organization.

Texans over Colts: Anthony Richardson may have the highest ceiling of this year’s rookie quarterback class, but I’ll lean toward CJ Stroud in this battle between top-five picks.

Cardinals over Giants: I... got nothing to justify this pick. Sometimes the vibes just call you in a certain direction. The Giants were bad last week, but there’s no reason to think they are worse than the Cardinals right now.

Cowboys over Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ injury ruined what would have been an amazing early-season matchup. Instead, the Jets will need the opposing quarterback to give the game away.

Broncos over Commanders: I’ll be watching this game closely this weekend. It’s two teams that have the talent to be contenders but have been held back by some fatal flaws, particularly at quarterback.

Dolphins over Patriots: The Dolphins have been amazing early in the season since Mike McDaniel took over. Tua Tagovailoa’s durability is an obvious question, but it’s hard to argue against what they’ve done when he’s been healthy.

Panthers over Saints: The Saints barely beat a mediocre Titans team last week at home. Heading to Carolina, I think they’ll be the first team to lose to the Panthers in the Bryce Young era.

Steelers over Browns: You know the rule.

Here are the six games for this week’s contest (all times Pacific):

Chargers @ Titans, 10:00 AM

Colts @ Texans, 10:00 AM

Bears @ Bucs, 10:00 AM

Packers @ Falcons, 10:00 AM

49ers @ Rams, 1:05 PM

Dolphins @ Patriots, 5:20 PM