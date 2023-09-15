3 prop bets for Sunday: Deebo will find the end zone

Another week, another chance to make some money with NFL action. The smart money was on the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Thursday. The better bet was on the Eagles moneyline, and a Jalen Hurts anytime TD.

Last week, we went four for four with our picks. Christian McCaffrey anytime TD, Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD, Aiyuk anytime TD and 49ers win, and Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Let’s take a look at some solid bets for Sunday’s matchup with the LA Rams, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deebo Samuel has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games against the Rams. In Pittsburgh on Sunday, Samuel was a bit of an afterthought with Aiyuk’s big game, but expect the 49ers to manufacture some touches for number 19. Give me Samuel at +140 to score an anytime TD. Combining that with a 49ers win only lifts the odds to +170.

Vegas has caught on to the Purdy two-passing touchdown trend as the over-under is set at 1.5 again but with -125 as the over and -105 at the under. I’m much more bullish on Purdy’s passing yard prop of over 229.5, which sits at -115 currently.

We’re going back to Aiyuk this week, but for his receiving yard prop, which is set at 57.5 receiving yards. The odds are -125 for the over, which means Vegas is buying the idea of Aiyuk having another solid day receiving.

If you’re looking to make some real money, consider this same game parlay: Samuel anytime TD, Purdy over 225 passing yards, Aiyuk over 50 receiving yards, and 49ers money line. The odds are +525, which means a 50-dollar bet wins $312.50.

