87 percent of 49ers fans are confident in the team's direction

49ers fans are feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good (sorry, I couldn’t resist the Curb Your Enthusiasm reference) following the 49ers blowout victory in Pittsburgh. What’s not to be excited about? The team seemingly picked up offensively where they left off under Brock Purdy, the injury report was clean, and the 49ers have a chance to reel off victories to begin the season.

Brandon Aiyuk looks unguardable, Christian McCaffrey looks like he is worth every single draft pick and dollar invested, and the defense looked downright nasty. Plus, there is still room for improvement for other players.

With the recent news of the organization clearing up over 40 million dollars of cap space for the season and possibly next, the team seems focused on keeping the Super Bowl window open for the foreseeable future. The 2024 salary cap will increase as well.

Oh, and the team has first-round picks for the first time in what seems like forever.

Health is going to be the determining factor with this current roster. If the 49ers can avoid injuries to impact players, the path to playing in Las Vegas in February becomes easier.

Week 1 isn’t the best indicator of success for the 49ers, but the fashion in which the 49ers dispatched the Steelers amidst Super Bowl expectations has to be encouraging. The results of this poll indicate the level of confidence from the fan base.

A win at SoFi Stadium against the Rams will only increase confidence. The 49ers sit as heavy favorites even on the “road.” Expect a sea of red in the stands on Sunday.

The NFL is a week-to-week league, but the 49ers are loaded and as equipped as anyone to challenge for the Lombardi. Enjoy it, 49ers fans.