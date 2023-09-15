CB Samuel Womack is headed to the short-term IR with an MCL injury

The 49ers injury report is light once again ahead of Week 2. The only player listed is cornerback Samuel Womack, who is out with a knee injury. Womack injured his MCL and will head to the short-term injured reserve list.

Womack played on defense in garbage time, and also was a gunner on special teams. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Womack won’t need surgery, which is a good thing for Womack.

The 49ers have a few options on the practice squad at cornerback to replace Womack. Tre Swilling, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Qwuantrezz Knight. I’d bet on Knight getting the call this game. He has the most versatility and familiarity on the roster. During training camp, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke highly about Knight, and this could be the ideal opportunity for Knight to prove himself.

As for rookie Darrell Luther Jr., who has been on the PUP list with a knee injury for most of the summer, is expected to return around Week 5 or 6, according to Shanahan.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was listed as questionable on Thursday after missing practice with a groin injury, was a full participant on Friday.

The Rams are listing wide receiver Puka Nacua as questionable with an oblique injury. That’d be a big blow for Los Angeles is he can’t go, as they’re already without star wideout Cooper Kupp.