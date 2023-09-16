49ers elevate CB Tre Swilling to the practice squad; officially place Samuel Womack on IR

49ers head coach said cornerback Samuel Womack injured his MCL on the last play of Wednesday’s practice. Today, the team officially placed Womack on the injured reserve. Shanahan said Womack would return sometime this year: “I know you guys hold me to all this stuff. I’m not a doctor. I think it’s like six to eight weeks, something like that.”

The team elevated cornerback Tre Swilling from the practice squad. Swilling signed a reserve/future contract back in February after being waived as an undrafted free agent by the Titans last year. He also spent time on the Saints practice squad in 2022.

Swilling appeared in 42 games at Georgia Tech, with 40 starts and 23 passes defensed. He did not run a fast 40 coming out of college, at 4.67. But he did have a 37” vertical jump. He’ll likely take Womack’s position as a gunner on special teams