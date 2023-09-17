49ers vs. Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are into Week 2. The San Francisco 49ers will be heading away again to take on an old foe in the Los Angeles Rams. This will be an afternoon game with Kevin Kugler doing play-by-play. Mark Sanchez will be providing commentary.

The 49ers had what was arguably the most impressive win in Week 1, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7. The score itself is impressive, but the fact the 49ers were able to put up 30 points against what is for all intents and purposes a top-10 NFL defense, in said defense’s house, says a helluva lot more.

Now the 49ers have a different test which is the Rams. Kyle Shanahan has basically become the proverbial daddy of Sean McVay, having a regular season winning streak against the Rams going back to 2019. The only time McVay has managed to beat Shanahan in that timeframe was in the postseason during the NFC Championship game of 2021-2022 season.

Despite starting the season with Cooper Kupp going on IR, the Rams managed to have their own Week 1 statement win in Seattle by beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13. The Seahawks were shut down in the second half with the Rams shoving the ball down their throats. Whether this says more about the Rams or the Seahawks is yet to be determined.

The 49ers go into Week 2 with minimal injuries. Cornerback Samuel Womack has gone onto injured reserve with Tre Swilling elevated from the practice squad. For a 49ers team that gets snake bit with injuries in Week 1, this is a nice surprise. As long as the 49ers can stay healthy, they will be right at the top of Super Bowl contenders.

The last time the 49ers had this strong of a start to the season with such a convincing win was in 2013 against the Green Bay Packers. There, starting his first full season, quarterback Colin Kaepernick went to throw for over 400 yards (with at 69% completion percentage) and three touchdowns while the Packers, a major Super Bowl contender, went at the 49ers with absolutely everything they had. While the score was much closer than the 49ers’ 2023 Week 1, it was just as convincing as pundits began to crown them the class of the NFC. Unfortunately, they went to what was then Century Link Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks and got blown out in Week 2. Hopefully the 49ers can keep this strong of a win going this time around. And no, the 2014 Dallas Cowboys opener was not as a convincing win. That game was quickly going the wrong way in the 4th quarter and you could tell something was amiss. Neither was the 2016 Week 1 blowout of the Rams. Because? Well that was the Rams.

As stated above, the 49ers will be without cornerback Samuel Womack. Quarterback Brock Purdy returned to 2023 from his elbow injury and in Week 1 had all sorts of punishment inflicted on the injury site without him in so much of batting an eyelash.

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp who has been placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable but is expected to play.

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kickoff: 1:05 PM PST, 4:05 PM EST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Broadcast Map (Via 506sports) 49ers-Rams is in Orange:

SB Nation Affiliate: Turf Show Times

Odds: 49ers -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 45.5

Streaming: FuboTV

