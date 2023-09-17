3 bold predictions for 49ers vs. Rams: It’ll be a banner day for Deebo Samuel

The 49ers take on the Rams Sunday afternoon after both teams went on the road and had decisive victories in Week 1. What changes in Week 2? These two teams are familiar with each other. Let’s make a few bold predictions for today’s game.

Matthew Stafford throws multiple interceptions

Stafford was tremendous against the Seahawks in Week 1. He threw for over 330 yards, made a couple of spectacular throws, and was in complete command of the offense.

The 49ers pass rush is on a different level than what the Seahawks bring to the table. I’m expecting Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave to consistently collapse the pocket, leaving Stafford with nowhere to go. Stafford is far from gun shy, and isn’t afraid to put the ball in harm’s way.

Today, that’ll come back to bite him. Talanoa Hufanga will have an interception, as will Deommodore Lenoir.

Arik Armstead does his best Drake Jackson impression

The 49ers had five sacks last week. Three of those came from Drake Jackson, and one each from Javon Hargrave and Kerry Hyder Jr.

Stafford wasn’t sacked once in 38 attempts. So, something has to give, and I’m willing to bet on the team with Nick Bosa. However, it’s Armstead who will have a field day. Armstead was this close a couple of times last week to a sack. He hit the quarterback once and beat his man a few other times.

Armstead will finish today with multiple sacks today and give Jackson a run for his money for the team lead in sacks after two weeks.

Deebo Samuel sets a career high in receiving yardage against the Rams

In 7 games against the Rams, Deebo Samuel has 39 catches for 555 yards and six touchdowns. That number is more impressive considering he had 18, 31, and 66 receiving yards in his first three games versus Los Angeles.

Since then, Deebo has gone for 133, 97, 95, and 115. Today, Samuel will have a play over 50 yards which eventually gets him to a career high in yardage for a single game against the Rams.

Expect a big day from Samuel, and for him to eclipse the 135-yard mark in what will be a banner day at Levi’s South.