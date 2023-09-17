John Lynch has not fielded calls from Jets for Sam Darnold

Might the New York Jets want to look further back in their history for a starting quarterback with Aaron Rodgers out? Don’t count on it.

When asked if the San Francisco 49ers fielded calls for their backup quarterback, Sam Darnold, to the team that drafted him, the New York Jets, John Lynch answered, “No we did not.”

Lynch joined KNBR’s Murph and Mac Podcast and discussed the 49ers impressive Week 1, as well as talks with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, but was quick to answer in the negative about any trade talks.

Darnold was drafted by the Jets No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. While he showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, consistency and turnovers led to the Jets deciding to start over when they held the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They selected Zach Wilson with the pick, who also struggled to transition to the pro game. After the 2022 season and a benching, the Jets completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ season ended only a few plays into the NFL season due to an Achilles injury.

Darnold was traded shortly after Robert Saleh became the head coach. Given that and the fact they jettisoned him for Wilson, it might be a bit difficult to return and play hard for the team that traded you away without even giving you a chance.

We’ve seen crazy quarterback stuff on the 49ers, so never say never, but it’d be just as awkward of a relationship as it was with Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan in 2022. Plus, Darnold is on a 1-year deal, so if he were to light things up and Rodgers were to retire in the offseason, the Jets probably would have to break the bank to get him to stick around.

There is some speculation that Rodgers may return in time for the playoffs. That’s of course, assuming the Jets can make the playoffs. And when you play in a division with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills along with having the longest playoff drought (they haven’t been to the postseason in 12 years) that makes things mighty difficult.

Still, there’s a chance. Wilson knows the playbook and had a bit of Rodgers’ tutelage during training camp. It’s not time for Sam Darnold. At least not yet.