Week 2 morning thread: Which games will you be watching?

We have eight games on the morning slate as an appetizer for this afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens are on the road and will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This has the makings of the game of the morning. I like the Bengals to bounce back at home.

The Chicago Bears face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Fields struggled mightily in Week 1. If they can’t beat Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, yikes.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers travel to Atlanta to face what could be a sneaky good Falcons team. I still think the Falcons should have traded for Trey Lance, as Desmond Ridder leaves a lot to be desired.

Jimmie Ward is inactive once again for the Houston Texans, who are pretty banged up. It’ll be a battle of rookie quarterbacks as Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts face C.J. Stroud.

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome back Chris Jones and Travis Kelce. They’re on the road and will face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. No way the Chiefs lose two games in a row to begin the year, right?

Rounding out the morning slate are three games I have little interest in, as the Chargers travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans, Jimmy Garoppolo travels to Buffalo, and the Seahawks face the Lions.

Enjoy the morning.