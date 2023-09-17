49ers vs. Rams 1st quarter thread: Defense will set the tone

Here’s a look at today’s inactives for the 49ers against the Rams:

QB Brandon Allen

OG Nick Zakelj

DT Kalia Davis

RB Ty Davis-Price

LB Jalen Graham

Allen is the third quarterback, so no surprise there. But rookies Brayden Willis and Dee Winters are active. That makes four tight ends on the active roster today for the Niners. Winters figures to make his mark on special teams.

Everything went right for the Rams last week. I don’t think they’ll be as fortunate today. outside of one drive last week, a drive that was full of self-inflicted wounds, the 49ers defense played spectacular last week against an unfamiliar foe.

This week, they should be ready for all of Sean McVay’s tricks. As impressive of a quarterback as Matthew Stafford can be, he doesn’t have Cooper Kupp as a weapon today.

Aaron Donald will inevitably give the 49ers fits, but the offense should score enough to win by double-digits. I’m thinking a 24-13 Niners win.