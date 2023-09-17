49ers vs. Rams second quarter thread: Christian McCaffrey is running wild

You couldn’t have scripted the 49ers opening drive any better. Brock Purdy went 6-for-6, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle all touched the ball at least once. And McCaffrey had five carries for 26 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run to cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Jake Moody’s first kickoff of his young career resulted in a touchback. So, it was a promising start for San Francisco. Then, the Rams’ offense took the field.

Stafford connected on his first four passes for 37 yards. Tutu Atwell’s speed gave both cornerbacks issues, while Puka Nacua caught the other two. It only took the Rams five plays to get into San Francisco’s territory.

Stafford used his legs to extend plays, and the Rams gave the 49ers a taste of their own medicine with a long drive themselves. But, on 3rd & 14, Drake Jackson made an impressive hustle play after recognizing a screen pass, and prevented Los Angeles from picking up a first down. Brett Maher’s kick was good from 43 yards out, and the Niners remained in the lead, 7-3.

Two possessions into the game, and there was just under two minutes to play in the first quarter.