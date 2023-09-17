WATCH: Christian McCaffrey gets into Ahkello Witherspoon’s face after 50+ yard run

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is off to a strong start. He has nine carries for 84 yards, a touchdown, and this 51-yard gain:

No. 44 is our old friend, Ahkello Witherspoon. He’s now starting at cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams. Try to read McCaffrey’s lips there toward the end. The two are jawing, and Christian lets a few expletives fly, which is hilarious.