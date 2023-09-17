 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey gets into Ahkello Witherspoon’s face after 50+ yard run

The two did some jawing after McCaffrey’s long run

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is off to a strong start. He has nine carries for 84 yards, a touchdown, and this 51-yard gain:

No. 44 is our old friend, Ahkello Witherspoon. He’s now starting at cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams. Try to read McCaffrey’s lips there toward the end. The two are jawing, and Christian lets a few expletives fly, which is hilarious.

