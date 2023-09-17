49ers vs. Rams third quarter thread: Someone needs to come up with a stop

Matthew Stafford found Kyren Williams for a six yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 10 apiece. That was two drives in a row where the 49ers had zero answers for the Rams. Quite the surprise.

The Niners had an opportunity to score on their next drive, but Purdy overshot Aiyuk on a double move. It was a beautiful route, where Aiyuk beat Ahkello Witherspoon. That would have been a walk-in touchdown. Instead, the Niners were forced to punt.

And the way this game was going, the offense couldn’t afford a drive without points. Sure enough, Stafford had completions of 11, 18, and 13 on the next drive. The Rams had a double-digit play drive that lasted over five minutes, and had no trouble reaching the red zone.

But would the 49ers defense bow up? No. A couple of carries later, and the Rams were up 17-10.

San Francisco would have an opportunity to score before the half, and it was a critical drive considering the Rams were set to receive to begin the third quarter. Deebo took a screen pass for 23 yards. Purdy found Jauan Jennings for a gain of 20, and, within a blink of an eye, the 49ers were in Rams territory. Purdy gave Samuel an opportunity in the end zone, and was rewarded with a defensive pass interference call. With one second left on the clock, the 49ers went for a QB sneak. Purdy punched it in and the score was tied at 17 heading into halftime.