Brandon Aiyuk has a shoulder injury; Kyle Shanahan believes he’ll be alright

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned three players during his postgame press conference on the injury report. One was Deommodore Lenoir, who left the game with a potential concussion. As you may have seen, Lenoir returned to the game after being cleared, where he had a game-sealing interception.

The second player was another cornerback, Ambry Thomas, who initially left the game with a knee injury before coming back briefly once Lenoir exited. We’ll have a Lenoir update on Monday afternoon, which is the next time Shanahan speaks.

The third and final player, Brandon Aiyuk, is the one to keep an eye on. Aiyuk went down on the field during the game. Some had hoped he only had the wind knocked out of him, but Aiyuk was obviously in more pain than that. While he did return, Aiyuk’s playing time was inconsistent, and he often sat out the first couple of plays to begin the drive.

When asked whether there are any potential long-term concerns surrounding Aiyuk, Shanahan said, “I wouldn’t think so. I mean, I know he was hurting a little bit, but he was able to play through it. So I think he’ll be alright.”

Aiyuk would have had another banner day had Brock Purdy not overthrown him on a double move. BA finished the came with three receptions on six targets for 43 yards.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Niners, as they have their home opener Thursday against the New York Giants. If there’s any doubt or concern regarding Aiyuk’s shoulder injury, there’s no point in risking his health — especially against a team that was trailing 28-7 to Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals.