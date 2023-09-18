49ers vs. Giants Week 3 odds: The Niners open up as 10.5 point favorites over New York

It was a tale of two halves for both the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in Week 2.

The Niners were tied with the Rams at 17 heading into halftime, as their defense looked closer to the 2017 version than the unit we’ve seen from 2019 and on.

Meanwhile, New York trailed the Arizona Cardinals 20-0 at halftime, and the Cardinals missed a field goal on the first drive of the game.

Both teams ended up scoring 30 points and were victorious. Now, as they move on to Week 3, the 49ers are overwhelming favorites for their home opener. Bookmakers have set this line as San Francisco being a 10.5-point favorite, which is the biggest line of any NFL game to date this season.

The total of the game is 45 on DraftKings Sportsbook, which implies a 49ers victory of about 27-17. If you’re into gambling, I’d keep betting the Niners team total until they fail to surpass it. Arizona had three different receivers catch a pass over 20 yards, so the Niners offense should be in for a big day.