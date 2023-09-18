Free agent CB Bradley Roby is visiting the 49ers

The 49ers will be thin at cornerback as Samuel Womack is likely to miss the next couple of months with an MCL injury. On Sunday, the team saw cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas both leave the game with injuries.

While they both returned, the only other available cornerback was Tre Swilling. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier on Monday that the personnel department was looking at potential roster moves. We have our answer who that player is.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the cornerback Bradley Roby is visiting the Niners. I vouched for Roby’s signing when the team placed Darrell Luter on IR. And again before free agency began. Why? Pretty simple. Roby has man-to-man skills that are preferred in Steve Wilks’s defense.

He spent the previous two seasons with the saints, where he combined for seven pass breakups and an interception. He also dropped an interception, per Sports Info Solutions. Furthermore, he’s available for a reason, so one would think the former first round pick in 2014 has lost some of the athleticism that made him such a highly coveted prospect.

Still, the 49ers could use a veteran presence in the cornerback room with experience. The team also lost Qwuantrezz Knight to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona claimed Knight after placing safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve. So there’s a need on the practice squad that must be filled.

Finally, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will miss Thursday night’s home opener with an ankle sprain. He’s far and away the Gaints best offensive weapon.