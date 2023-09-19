49ers sign former Cowboys' cornerback to the 53-man roster

The 49ers worked out veteran free agent Bradley Roby on Monday. Evidently, the team was happier with what they saw from another cornerback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Niners are signing former Dallas Cowboys corner, Anthony Brown.

Brown tore his Achilles with the Cowboys last year. He had been on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad until today. Now, he’s on the Niners active roster.

Primarily a slot cornerback, Brown had an impressive 2021 season, where he ranked ninth among all cornerbacks in pass defense, per Sports info Solutions. Drafted out of Purdue in the sixth round in 2016, Brown appeared in double-digit games in every season outside of 2019.

Brown has impressive stats the past two years. He’s allowed 45 and 46 percent of his targets to be completed. He also has 20 pass breakups during that span. Now, the question is whether Brown still has the same athleticism after an Achilles injury.

He tore his Achilles in early December, so it may take more time for Brown to feel confident in his game. We’ll see what his role is with the Niners, and if he’s forced into playing action.

On Sunday against the Rams, once Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas went down with an injury, the 49ers only had Tre Swilling as an option at cornerback. Brown’s signing changes that. He’s started 69 games in his career.