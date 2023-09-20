Giants rule out 4 starters for Thursday night’s game

Kyle’s update, 12:44 p.m. PT: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and CB Ambry Thomas (knee) are officially questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Giants.

The New York Giants injury report just came out. We already knew they’d be without running back Saquon Barkley, as he has an ankle injury. But according to New York’s beat reporters, three other starters were ruled out Wednesday afternoon.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022, was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Thomas is a stud. So much so that he signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract this past offseason.

Left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out with a concussion. Who knows if he would’ve been able to play had this game took place on a Sunday, but that’s another downfall of playing Thursday night football. Bredeson started eight games for the Giants last season.

The 49ers will now face a third-round pick in 2022 in Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle and journeymen Mark Glowinski at left guard.

Finally, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was also ruled out with a hamstring injury. Ojulari was the Giants second round pick in 2021. Jihad Ward is listed as his backup on the depth chart.