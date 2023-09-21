3 prop bets for Thursday Night Football: It’s a George Kittle game

When giving betting advice, transparency is paramount. Celebrate when you get things right because it will come back around on you quickly. In week 1, we swept the board with our bets. Week 2, not so much. Deebo Samuel cashed in our anytime TD bet, but Purdy fell short of the over on his passing yards, and an injury to Aiyuk left him short of his 50-yard over.

That brings our overall record to 5-2 over two weeks. The 49ers take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at some solid bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Vegas has the 49ers at +10 over the Giants, who will be without Saquon Barkley, barring a shot of Wolverine’s healing ability.

Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 11 straight games. He remains the best bet on the board, with his anytime TD odds sitting at -245.

I won’t argue with anyone considering that bet, but give me George Kittle for an anytime TD at +175. Kittle has four touchdowns over his last four TNF contests. Brandon Aiyuk is a “game-time decision,” but even if Aiyuk plays, this feels like the week to get Kittle involved. Smash that anytime TD bet.

Combining the Kittle TD with a 49ers victory brings your odds to +195. I’ll take that also.

After McCaffrey’s workload for the first two weeks, Samuel has an over/under of 14.5 rushing yards. Let’s take the over at -115.

With Aiyuk’s status up in the air, there is nothing to wager on with his receiving numbers. So, let’s go back to Purdy and bet on his two-touchdown streak to begin again. Let’s take the over on the 1.5 passing touchdowns at -120.

A single-game parlay I am bullish on is the 49ers money line, Kittle’s anytime TD, and Purdy’s over 219.5 passing yards, which puts your odds at +400.

Good luck, and let’s cash some tickets!