Report: Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to play tonight

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to play tonight against the New York Giants. General Manager John Lynch hinted at Aiyuk sitting out on Wednesday:

“I think with Brandon, with the Thursday night games, they’re quick turnarounds. So he’s clearly got something irritated in his chest, shoulder area. He’s working really hard to try to get ready. And with these Thursday night games, you take it all the way down there. You don’t have to make your inactives until on Thursday.

So Brandon’s working really hard. He’s a warrior. You can see it in his play. He’s having fun, because everything’s starting to click for him. So I know he’s a guy who doesn’t want to miss. We clearly won’t put them out there if it’s not in his best interest, but I think that situation is very fluid.”

This means each wide receiver will bump up one spot on the totem pole. Ronnie Bell and Jauan Jennings will be more involved. Now, it’s a matter of which receiver gets promoted from the practice squad. Veteran Chris Conley makes the most sense.

It never made much sense to play Aiyuk against a Giants team who was undermanned without four starters themselves. So, it may not be the blowout many are predicting now that Brock Purdy won’t have his top target, but he’ll still have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey to throw to.

The team officially announced that they promoted CB Tre Swilling to the active roster from the practice squad. Anthony Brown, who was signed earlier this week, was released. Brown was nine months removed from an Achilles injury, and must not have been able to help the 49ers like the team had originally thought.

The Niners officially elevated Conley and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad.