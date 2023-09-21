49ers inactives: Brandon Aiyuk and Ambry Thomas are officially inactive

We’re about an hour and a half from the 49ers home opener. It was previously reported that cornerback Ambry Thomas would be healthy enough to play, but he’s inactive tonight, along with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Here’s a look at tonight’s inactives for the Niners:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

CB Ambry Thomas

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

And then Brandon Allen, who is the emergency third quarterback.

The 49ers began the first two games with Thomas starting out wide and Deommodore Lenoir in the slot. Tonight, it’s likely to be Lenoir on the perimeter with Isaiah Oliver getting the nod at nickel. Tre Swilling and Shemar Jean-Charles are the other two cornerbacks on the active roster.

At receiver, there’s no replacing Aiyuk. I don’t think this will be as easy as many are assuming. The Giants run man coverage and blitz a ton under Wink Martindale. That means the 49ers will rely on Jauan Jennings and Ronnie Bell, outside of Deebo Samuel, to separate. Perhaps, since he’s the faster of the former two, we’ll see more snaps for Ray-Ray McCloud.

Here are the Giants inactives:

RB Saquon Barkley

CB Cor’Dale Flott

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Ben Bredeson

T Andrew Thomas

DL Jordon Riley