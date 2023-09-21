49ers vs. Giants first quarter thread: How much will the 49ers miss Brandon Aiyuk?

How much will the 49ers miss Brandon Aiyuk tonight? The Giants defense is an aggressive unit. They have blitzed on 39 percent of their plays through two weeks, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL. They want to cause chaos.

But New York also has two rookie cornerbacks that Brock Purdy and the 49ers must take advantage of. First rounder Deonte Banks has allowed 30 yards on seven targets, including two pass breakups. He’s likely to follow Deebo Samuel.

On the other side, Trey Hawkins, a sixth rounder, hasn’t been tested. Look for Kyle Shanahan to scheme up plays and go after No. 37 tonight.

The 49ers offensive line is also in for a test, even with Azeez Ojulari out. Dexter Lawrence is a budding star, and Leonard Williams is a solid veteran. The duo is a step-down in class from Aaron Donald, but you can’t double two players up front.

We’ll see if the Niners can defend a mobile quarterback. That feels like the one way the Giants move the ball tonight. If the defense can keep Daniel Jones’s legs in check, the Giants weapons leave plenty to be desired.

But it’s Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka against Kyle Shanahan. Both sides will find a way to move the ball.

49ers 27, Giants 17.