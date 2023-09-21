 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Ronnie Bell catches his first career touchdown

A cool moment for the rookie

By Kyle Posey
New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No Brandon Aiyuk, no problem? That may be a stretch, but the 49ers 7th round rookie had already contributed with a special teams tackle on the punt team. But his touchdown catch, his first of his career during the team’s home opener, was a cool moment for the youngster:

Hopefully, there are many more of those types of catches to come.

