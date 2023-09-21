WATCH: Ronnie Bell catches his first career touchdown

No Brandon Aiyuk, no problem? That may be a stretch, but the 49ers 7th round rookie had already contributed with a special teams tackle on the punt team. But his touchdown catch, his first of his career during the team’s home opener, was a cool moment for the youngster:

Brock Purdy with a dot under pressure to rookie Ronnie Bell at the pylon. What a play. #49erspic.twitter.com/LF3nKPShhg — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 22, 2023

Hopefully, there are many more of those types of catches to come.