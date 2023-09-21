49ers vs. Giants third quarter thread: The Niners indeed woke up

The 49ers did not share those same issues, as McCaffrey exploded for a 15-yard run. But Mitchell did his part, too. Eli caught a pass for nine yards, then had an 18-yard run. There was another “oh no” moment on the drive, as Samuel had his target tip into the air. But Bell caught the ricochet for 15 yards, and all was well.

Facing a 3rd & 12, George Kittle converted, after breaking a tackle and fighting for a first. But a personal foul call on Leonard Williams for hitting Purdy late put the Niners in prime position to score a touchdown. McCaffrey did, and the Niners were up 17-3.

The 49ers are 8-of-10 on third down today, averaging 6 yards per play, and have scored on three of their four possessions without Brandon Aiyuk.

McCaffrey had ten carries in the first half for 61 yards, compared to Mitchell’s five for 27. With the way the score was, the only discussion was how much we’d see of McCaffrey in the second half.

The Giants added a field goal, and may have added more had it not been for Parris Campbell falling in bounds on a reception. The score was 17-6 at half, and New York would receive the ball.